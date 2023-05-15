KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Police have opened an investigation paper on two viral videos allegedly showing a kidnapping incident at a supermarket in Bukit Sentosa, Rawang near here yesterday.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the videos that had gone viral since 9am today were connected to a theft in the supermarket involving a 33-year-old male suspect who was arrested by members of the public.

“Police are tracking down the individual who distributed the videos and the investigation paper has been opened under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or jail term of up to one year or both.

“Police report on the incident was lodged yesterday at 1.07pm by the supermarket worker and the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public to stop sharing the videos because they were misleading and can create uneasiness among the people.

Meanwhile, a nursing student lost more than RM11,000 when she was cheated in the purchase of an electronic game console on the TikTok application.

Sentul district police chief Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the 20-year-old local woman lodged a police report on Saturday after realising she had been duped.

He said initial investigations revealed that after the victim saw an advertisement promoting the console at RM300, she contacted a ‘sales agent’ and was asked to pay RM250.

“The agent then asked the victim to make various payments purportedly for insurance, customs processing and delivery charges of which the victim made 13 money transfer transactions to two different accounts between Monday and Saturday amounting to RM11,500.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and the public is advised to make account checks at https://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule before making any transactions to the accounts,” he said. — Bernama