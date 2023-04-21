SEREMBAN, April 21 ― The use of drones by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will help improve the enforcement of the demerit system under the Demerit Points System for Traffic Offences (Kejara) to reduce traffic offences.

JPJ senior director (Enforcement) Datuk Lokman Jamaan said it is also to ensure road users comply with road regulations and laws thus achieving the goal of reducing accident rate by 50 per cent by 2030.

He said from Jan 2022 to April 5, a total of 146,261 demerit points were imposed on motorists with 1,935 licence holders being warned, suspended for the first time (412), the second time (75), and the third time (7) while the licence of six probationary driver's licence holders (PDL) revoked.

“Among the offences subject to demerit points are overtaking at a double line, using a mobile phone while driving and beating a red light. So these drones will be deployed to detect the offences involved and immediate action will be taken.

“The demerit offence will have a big impact because the licence of offenders will be suspended or withdrawn, apart from getting the vehicle confiscated if they are still using a vehicle without a licence,” he told reporters after the drone enforcement operation which was also attended by state JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusof here, today.

He said enforcement through the use of drones will continued to be carried out and at the same time efforts would be made to improve the ability of personnel operating the equipment.

According to him, there are 15 drones used to assist enforcement in six states including Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and JPJ headquarters while the other states are in the process of obtaining licences.

Meanwhile, Lokman said JPJ will intensify monitoring in 129 hot spots throughout the country that have been identified as frequent accident areas, including through the help of drones, especially this festive season.

“Its use to detect traffic offenders is very effective and users will feel that they are being watched in addition to instilling the 'perception of being caught'. It also does not interfere with the flow of traffic, but it can still monitor traffic violations,” he said.

In the meantime, Hanif Yusabra said that in the two-day road enforcement in Negeri Sembilan, a total of 61 notices for offences were detected through drones, including failing to obey red traffic lights and overtaking on double lines. ― Bernama