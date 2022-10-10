Kanowit town area was also inundated with flood water between one and two feet high. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Oct 10 — The flood situation in Sibu is under control, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee chairman Wong Hee Sieng.

“Luckily no rain. Flood is due to water from upriver areas of Batang Rajang and the king tide phenomenon.

“The situation is under control. The water level will go down in a few hours,” he said when contacted today.

The areas affected by flood in Sibu were Jalan Khoo Peng Loong, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, Jalan Lanang, Jalan Sungai Bidut and Jalan Salim/Stabau.

Sibu Zone 4 Bomba chief Janggan Muling said they were monitoring the situation at Jalan Sungai Bidut, Jalan Salim/Stabau, Rumah Joseph at Jalan Salim/Stabau and Jalan Lanang.

In Kapit, Janggan said Bomba were already on the ground at Kampung Baru, Kampung Muhibbah and Kapit Express Wharf.

“Kapit station has also sent human assistance disaster relief to four longhouses affected by flood in Mujong, Balleh,” he added.

Janggan said 16 flood victims from three families from Rumah John Ramba at Sungai Sibau were evacuated to a temporary flood relief centre at Kampung Muhibbah Kapit youth hostel at about 6pm yesterday.

“The victims comprised of eight men, six women and two children,” he added.

In Kanowit, several low-lying areas namely Jalan Pantu Mali, Jalan Lukut/Penyulau, Jalan Mission and the town area were also hit by floods.

Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Arrahman Chik the water levels at Jalan Panto Mali and Jalan Lukut/Penyulau were one and a half feet high at around 6am today.

“Jalan Mission was flooded about one foot high and in the town area, the water was between one and two feet deep. The water trend is rising,” he said in a statement.

Arrahman added no evacuation had been made so far due to the floods.

He advised members of the public, especially those staying in low-lying areas to take necessary precautions and to contact the authority if the flood worsens. — Borneo Post Online