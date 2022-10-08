Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says Malaysia has been appointed as chairman of the Asean Working Group on Climate Change (AWGCC) 2022-2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — Malaysia has been appointed as chairman of the Asean Working Group on Climate Change (AWGCC) 2022-2025.

The appointment was made at the 33rd Meeting of the Asean Senior Officials on Environment (ASOEN) and Related Meetings, held in Siem Reap, Cambodia, last October 3 to 7.

It was shared by Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man in a post on his Facebook.

“I am grateful and appreciate the recognition given to Malaysia as one of the leading countries for the climate change agenda in the Asean region. Congratulations and well done!” he said.

Prior to this, the AWGCC was chaired by Cambodia.

The AWGCC was established in 2009 to enhance regional cooperation and action to address the adverse impacts of climate change on socio-economic development in Asean member countries. ― Bernama