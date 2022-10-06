Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal has been appointed chairman of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) effective from October 4. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 — Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal has been appointed chairman of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) effective from October 4, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the 57-year-old Subahan replaces Prof Tan Sri Mohamed Haniffa, who had held the post for over two years and three months before being appointed as a senator on September 26.

Saravanan said Subahan’s experience, knowledge and professionalism were assets that would give Socso a huge lift in continuing the comprehensive social security protection expansion agenda without marginalising any Malaysian in line with its concept of “from womb to womb”.

“I am also confident that his leadership in helming the Socso Board will further raise the level of governance, integrity and service quality of this agency, especially during this period of the post-Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Saravanan also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mohamed Haniffa for his contribution and service for the past 27 months as chairman of the Socso Board, especially when Socso played a crucial role in helping the entire Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) face the impact of the pandemic.

Subahan, who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree (with Honours) in Accounting with a specialisation in Finance from the University of Southern Illinois, the United States, has also been accredited with the Certificate of Marine Cargo Technical Claims and the Certificate of Liability Insurance by the Malaysian Insurance Institute.

He also has extensive experience in various industries through public and private listed companies, including construction, manufacturing, property development, food and beverage (F&B), media as well as banking and insurance industries.

In addition, he is also very much involved in the country’s sports arena, including football and hockey.

Subahan is currently a board member of the Malaysian Stadium Corporation as well as president of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation and Petaling Jaya City Football Club. He also served as the Selangor Football Association president until July 2018. — Bernama