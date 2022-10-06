KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) through the National Climate Centre, today launched myMETData, an online portal on meteorological data under the Climate Service Improvement Project.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said this initiative was in line with the government’s recommendation on digitising the public sector and that the public could submit applications online through this portal without having to come to the counter.

“The main goal is to make it easier for the public to identify and select the location of the stations and to check the availability of the data they want.

“myMETdata is an online request system for meteorological data, apart from the applications made at the counters and email requests,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim also officiated the 2022/2023 National Climate Forum on the Northeast Monsoon with the theme “Climate Change Challenge: Are We Ready?” held via the National Climate Forum webinar.

“This theme was chosen for this year’s forum because it takes into account the issue of climate change, which is being talked about all over the world presently.

“The first working group for the preparation of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s sixth assessment report published in August last year, stated global warming has already reached 1.1 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said this report also disclosed that if global warming exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius, extreme weather events such as droughts, heavy rains and floods will occur.

“Heat waves will increase in intensity and have a greater impact on all of nature.

“In addressing this climate change scenario, the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) is very committed to dealing with the challenges and impacts of climate change through mitigation and adaptation action plans,” he added. — Bernama