A file photograph shows voters casting their ballots at a polling station in Muar, Johor, on March 12, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The constitutional amendment prohibiting the political defection of elected representatives will restore Malaysians’ trust in the outcome of elections, said DAP central executive committee member Syahredzan Johan.

He pointed out that the law was part of Pakatan Harapan’s memorandum of understanding with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government.

“To date more than 40 MPs have jumped ship, the highest in the country’s history,” he said in a statement today.

Syahredzan also pointed out that some defections even took place just before the amendment came into effect today.

He denounced the political “frogs” as selfish leaders who had no regard for the instability their actions caused.

“This culture of hopping has sullied the democratic process and eroded public confidence in the electoral process. Hence the existence of this law will prevent these frogs from trying to switch allegiances after the 15th general election.

“Every Malaysian vote is now more meaningful than ever,” he said, urging the public to go and vote without worry of being betrayed.

Informally named the anti-party hopping law, the amendment was mooted as a bipartisan response to the so-called “Sheraton Move” of 2020, when political defections caused the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar announced that the amendment would be enforced starting today.

Specifically, it is an amendment of the Federal Constitution, which includes the addition of Article 49A (pertaining to members of Parliament) and a change to the Eighth Schedule (pertaining to state assemblymen).

The new amendments will cause MPs and state assemblymen to lose their seats if they switch parties, or if they join one after being elected as an independent.