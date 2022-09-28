In a statement today, Rapid KL said it would also extend the operating hours of the connecting stations to take passengers to their final destination. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Rapid KL is extending its service hours until 1am on October 1 at the Bukit Jalil Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station to accommodate the needs of those attending several events at the National Sports Complex.

In a statement today, Rapid KL said it would also extend the operating hours of the connecting stations to take passengers to their final destination.

“Users are advised to use the Touch N’ Go card for smooth travel,” according to the statement.

More information is available at MyRapidKL’s Twitter and Facebook page. — Bernama