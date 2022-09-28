Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau (2nd from right) with Datuk Ewon Benedick (4th from left) pose with Upko leaders after a meeting at the party’s headquarters in Kota Kinabalu, September 28, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Upko

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 28 — Tuaran MP Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau will step down as the president of Sabah’s United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) in favour of vice president Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Tangau said the move was part of the party’s new strategy to make way for younger leaders, and he was doing so to help Upko realise its goals.

“The decision to put forward new leader was decided unanimously after reviewing the potential new leaders to helm the party; with this I have decided not to defend my position as president for the next term,” he said.

He announced that he also gave his support to Benedick, who is Kadamaian assemblyman, after a meeting with the party’s supreme council and division leaders at Upko’s headquarters here today.

“I am confident that the new leadership led by Benedick will ensure Upko remains focused and committed as a local party fighting for the state and people’s interest, especially in the current political scenario,” he said.

He said the move to allow younger leaders was also strategic given the shift in voters that will see more youths eligible to vote.

“The party leadership believes this is the best decision for everyone in Upko in our effort to lead and fight for the people’s voice.

“In our efforts to continue the struggle we must always be ready to face challenges especially in a complicated political landscape. Upko needs to remain intact as a local party prioritising the people and looking forwards progressively,” he said.

The party will have its tri-annual congress on October 15 and 16 to elect its top leaders for the coming term.

Upko was formerly aligned with the Warisan Plus state government until its collapse after the 2020 Sabah election.

It now works with Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan.