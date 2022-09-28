In a statement, Charles Santiago said he has no intention to vacate the seat, in response to the report claiming that Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah would be selected as his replacement. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Charles Santiago has denied a news report claiming he would not defend the Klang federal seat and make way for another DAP lawmaker in the 15th general election.

In a statement, Charles said he has no intention to vacate the seat, in response to the report claiming that Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah would be selected as his replacement.

“For the record, I do not intend to vacate my seat just yet. I promise to read the article in full and respond once we have finalised our flood mitigation plans.

“This is my focus right now, as floods have huge consequences on peoples’ lives and livelihoods,” he said on Facebook.

He also expressed his gratitude to people who contacted him to offer support over the report.

Yesterday, The Star quoted a party source as claiming Ean Yong, a three-term assemblyman, would be fielded as a candidate for Klang in place of Charles.

The report also claimed that 28 DAP branches in Selangor supported this and that the deal was “90% done”.

Charles is the three-term MP for Klang, having first won the seat for DAP in 2008.