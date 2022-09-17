PUTRAJAYA, Sept 17 ― Traders are reminded not to misuse the halal logo on their products as a tool to increase sales, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

“They should not cheat in this matter. It is not about preventing others from consuming their products, but we want to protect the rights of Muslims.

“Do not use religion like this, using the (fake) halal logo simply to give commercial value to the products sold,” he told reporters after officiating at Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim)’s Nadwah Ulama dan Ilmuan conference here today.

Idris said this when asked to comment on the candy product packaging that uses a logo not recognised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) while it contained non-halal ingredients.

Earlier, Jakim’s Halal Hub Division, in a Facebook post on Sept 11, confirmed that the candy product used a halal logo that was not recognised by the department.

Meanwhile, in his opening speech at the conference, Idris said the aspiration of Keluarga Malaysia, Keluarga Sejahtera upholds the value of unity and brings great hope for the people to help the country and community recover from the impact of Covid-19. ― Bernama