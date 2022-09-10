Umno Vice-President, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said its Supreme Council will decide on cooperating with PAS soon. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The outcome of negotiations involving 27 critical seats in Parliament for GE15, including the possibility of cooperation between Umno and PAS, will be decided at the next Umno supreme council meeting, said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

"In this party, all necessary decisions must go through due process, and within the party, there is the supreme council.

"Before the supreme council, the political bureau will decide and the council will make a decision after about anything related to the party, including the decision to cooperate with PAS," Mahdzir told Berita Harian after an event in Padang Terap, Kedah.

On September 1, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PAS, through Perikatan Nasional (PN), is ready to negotiate with Barisan Nasional (BN) on seat allocations for 27 critical Parliamentary seats to avoid clashes in the 15th general election.

He said that for his party, negotiations are necessary for the benefit of both parties ahead of the election.

On September 8, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the proposal could be brought to the Umno supreme council meeting to be discussed.