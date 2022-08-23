Supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak shout slogans outside the Federal Court in Putrajaya August 23, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — Chants of hidup Bossku (Malay for "long live my boss") filled the air this morning outside the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, as convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived for his final appeal for misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Supporters, mostly comprising the elderly, gathered in droves to catch a glimpse of Najib with many holding out their phones to record or snap his photos.

Some were seen wearing red headbands with the word Bossku printed on them.

Sinar Harian reported that 10 buses ferrying supporters from Pekan arrived this morning to support Najib, who was seen waving to his fans as his entourage made its way to the court.

One of the supporters were quoting saying each bus carried 44 members from Pekan Umno, leaving as early as midnight from Pahang.

Last December, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s July 2020 verdict and sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million against Najib for misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The case is now at the Federal Court and it is Najib’s last chance to convince the judges his conviction and punishment should be overturned.

The hearing in the country’s supreme court was scheduled to take place over nine days from August 15 until 19 and resume after the weekend on August 23 until August 26.

However, seeing how Najib's lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik is not filing any submissions to defend his client, there may be a chance for judgement to be delivered today, or reserved for another day.