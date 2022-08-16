Judge Azura Alwi handed down the sentence on Muhammad Hairul Nizam Hussin, 31, who pleaded guilty to the charge. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A company owner was sentenced to a day’s jail and fine of RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today for using as genuine forged documents in a tender application for food supply services for a school hostel in Terengganu.

Judge Azura Alwi handed down the sentence on Muhammad Hairul Nizam Hussin, 31, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with using as genuine a forged Maybank account statement belonging to his company, Azam NJ Resources, dated July 30, 2018, when applying for the tender, which was worth more than RM2 million.

The offence was committed at the Ministry of Education, Putrajaya, in October 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Earlier, during mitigation, Muhammad Hairul Nizam, unrepresented, requested for a low fine, saying that his wife is two-months pregnant and that he is supporting his family and his late sister’s two children.

He paid the fine.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh. — Bernama