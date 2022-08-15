A screencap of the announcement by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari of the Selangor Indian Consultative Council at Kompleks Sukan Andalas, Klang, August 14 2022. — Screencap from YouTube/KLSICCI Chamber

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Selangor government has set up a consultative council to deal exclusively with matters affecting its local ethnic Indian community.

The Selangor Indian Consultative Council (SICC), formed yesterday, is chaired by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“The establishment of the SICC is also a way that the state government and the Indian community can foster a better relationship with one another.

“It will act as an alternative space for the community to voice their hopes and views to the state administration,” Amirudin said at the Kompleks Sukan Andalas in Klang yesterday.

He also announced that the SICC has nine other members from various industries and work backgrounds.

Among them are academics, planners, business community leaders, educators, former senior government servants and grassroots leaders.

Two other members named were Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Nivas Ragavan and professor of econometrics and policy modelling at Sunway University Santha Vaithilingam.

Amirudin said all Selangor MPs and assembly are also able to participate in SICC discussions as ex-officio members.