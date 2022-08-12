Former Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Seri Amar Singh said the raid was one of the biggest raids in police history and was done in full compliance with the most stringent rules. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Former crime-buster Datuk Seri Amar Singh today lodged a police report against Malaysian blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin over claims that a civilian was present during a raid at a property owned by Datuk Seri Najib Razak in May 2018.

According to The Star, Amar lodged the report at Dang Wangi police headquarters alongside two unnamed retired police deputy directors who were present during the raid, both of whom lodged separate reports against Raja Petra, claiming his allegations as false.

“Detailed records were made of what was recovered. No such lady was present nor anything removed as alleged.

“It is important to note that the raid was conducted by a team comprising several deputy directors and assistant directors of the police, very senior police officers, of which some later became directors and state police chiefs,” the former Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director was quoted as saying.

He said the raid was one of the biggest raids in police history and was done in full compliance with the most stringent rules.

Amar added that the raid involved about 70 police personnel and officers from several departments including the CCID, Special Action Unit, Criminal Investigation Department, and the Traffic department and would have been impossible to remove anything procured from the raid.

“There is just no way anything can go through this team without anyone noticing. Moreover, this team just met on the day of the raid.

“There is therefore no possibility of any conspiracy to cover up. I had purposely comprised all my teams from different elements so as to prevent future false allegations by mercenaries like RPK about the raid,” Amar added.

He was also reported as saying that the entire raid was documented with videos and photos to boot by an independent team from the CID.

“Furthermore, the building where the raid was conducted has more than 100 CCTV cameras and more than 50 reporters were waiting at the lobby, the only exit out of the building at the time.

“None of the reporters saw a civilian lady walking out from the raid, that too with a large suitcase as alleged,” he said.

He added that he was informed by other senior officers who were present at the raid that they too will lodge reports against Raja Petra.

The case is being investigated under Section 500 for defamation and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act.

Amar led the 2018 raids at Pavilion Residences units and Najib’s house in Taman Duta that saw the seizure of hundreds of high-end handbags, cash in various currencies, gold, jewellery and luxury watches, all of which were allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Amar retired from the police force on December 5, 2018.