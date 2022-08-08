KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The High Court today dismissed Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s application for an interim injunction to prevent Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from issuing any statement on the allegation that he had sought help to solve or postpone the trial of his criminal cases.

Judge Datuk Rozana Ali Yusoff made the decision via online proceedings.

Ahmad Zahid’s counsel, Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman, when contacted by the media, said the judge dismissed the application on grounds that issues raised by parties, such as whether the statements by Muhyiddin (defendant) are defamatory or not, must be decided at a trial.

“The case is now to proceed for trial. The court fixed Oct 3 for next case management,” he said.

The court also awarded RM5,000 in costs to Muhyiddin and this was confirmed by his lawyer, Rosli Dahlan.

In the suit filed last April 4, the Bagan Datuk MP is seeking an ex-parte injunction for Muhyiddin or his representative to withdraw the defamatory statements or similar defamatory statements against him.

He is also seeking an interim injunction for the defendant to delete, edit and stop the publication of part of the video footage which contained the defamatory statements in online news portals and social media, including on Perikatan Nasional’s Facebook page, Astro Awani’s YouTube channel and KiniTV.

According to the statement of claim, Ahmad Zahid, 69, stated that on Feb 16, during the 15th Johor state election campaign trail in Mersing, at the compound of the Learning Centre Sentuhan Kasih Felda Tenggaroh 3, Muhyiddin had made a defamatory statement with ill intention and malice against him.

He claimed that a video footage of the defamatory statement was also published on Astro Awani’s YouTube channel, which is managed by Astro Awani, the same day.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the statement by Muhyiddin implied that he had used a shortcut to settle and postpone his ongoing court cases, that he had asked for Muhyiddin’s help to intervene in the court cases and the judiciary system and to order the dissolution of the Johor State Assembly.

He said it also implied that he was not a respectable and exemplary leader.

Ahmad Zahid claimed that the allegations were false and aimed at tarnishing his good name and reputation.

He is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages, as well as an order for Muhyiddin to publish a public apology in newspapers, and other reliefs and costs deemed fit by the court. — Bernama