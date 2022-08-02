According to a statement by Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai, the man and two of the children died on the spot. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A 38-year-old Myanmar national is alleged to have hurled his three children off the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) in Kepong today, before falling to his death.

According to a statement by Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai, the man and two of the children died on the spot.

Another child was admitted to Selayang Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

It is understood that the three children involved were an eight-year-old girl and two boys of an unknown age. No further details have been released by the police at the time of writing.

Beh said that the police received a report on the incident at about 5.50am today, made by a 36-year-old witness.

All three bodies were brought to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The police urged those with information to contact investigating officer ASP Baldev Singh Gurdial Singh at 012-480 6062 or the Sentul police operations room at 03-4048 2222.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-2910100 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]