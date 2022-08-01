SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 — The Selangor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) will conduct further investigations to identify the cause of death and parties responsible for the fatal accident of a male worker who was hit by an iron billet that was lifted by an overhead travelling crane (OTC) last Friday.

In a statement today, Selangor DOSH said the accident involving the 51-year-old local worker happened at about 10am, at a metal manufacturing factory located in Jalan Waja Bukit Raja Industrial Estate in Klang.

The department said a team of investigating officers was ordered to conduct an investigation, immediately after receiving news about the incident.

“From the preliminary investigation carried out, Selangor DOSH found that the victim was carrying out tundish (valve) maintenance work located on the OTC route in the scrap section.

“However, after placing the iron billet in the scrap section that was lifted from the loading area, the OTC operator then realised that the victim was lying in the area,” he said.

According to the department, when discovered, the victim was seriously injured and was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Following that, Selangor DOSH issued a Prohibition of Disturbance at the incident scene to the employer and an Immediate Prohibition Notice was also issued to stop lifting works using OTC as well as a Repair Notice to conduct safe work procedures for machinery maintenance.

“Selangor DOSH will take legal action against the responsible party if there is a violation under the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994,” he said. — Bernama