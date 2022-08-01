File photo showing passengers lining up at the Immigration counters upon their arrival at Kuching International Airport (KIA). — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Aug 1 — Travellers entering Sarawak will no longer need to fill up and complete the Traveller’s Card in the MySejahtera app effective today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, the committee said the latest directive was in view of the abolition of the same requirement for all travellers entering Malaysia as announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin last Saturday (July 30).

Khairy, in his statement, had said doing away with this requirement was intended to make the entry procedures for travellers to Malaysia easier as well as due to the current conditions of the health system which were good and under control.

He also assured that the Ministry of Health would continuously step up activities to monitor symptoms among travellers at all of Malaysia’s international entry points.

On Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases, SDMC said the weekly cases in the state had breached the 500-mark in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 30 with 505 cases recorded.

This was an increase of 68 cases when compared to the 437 cases recorded in Epid Week 29.

The committee said most of the cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms with the exception of seven which fell under Clinical Category 3, 4 or 5.

It also said that there was a Covid-19 fatality reported in Sibu during the same week.

Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to date now stands at 309,641.

SDMC in its statement gave a breakdown of the cases with Kuching reporting the highest number of cases at 167 followed by Miri (93), Sibu (67), Bintulu (47), Sarikei (19), Samarahan (17), and Lawas (11).

There were also 24 districts which had reported single-digit cases namely Limbang (8), Serian (8), Mukah (7), Dalat (7), Kapit (6), Subis (6), Marudi (5), Song (5), Simunjan (4), Daro (4), Beluru (4), Matu (3), Sri Aman (3), Betong (3), Lubok Antu (2), Saratok (2), Bau (2), Kabong (2), Lundu (2), Asajaya (2), Tatau (2), and one each in Kanowit, Pakan, and Meradong. — Borneo Post