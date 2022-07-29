Tiw (centre) and Muhammad Sheith were reported to have participated in a flashmob urging then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down for allegedly failing to govern the country. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 28 — Two leaders from the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition today claimed trial at the Magistrate Court for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) by participating in a gathering during the movement control order (MCO) in August last year.

Perak DAP Youth wing secretary Tiw Tee Siang, 29 and PKR’s Parit Division vice chairman Muhammad Sheith Abdul Haris, 36, pled not guilty when the charge was read separately to them in front of Magistrate Noor Hafiza Ishak.

The duo were accused of failing to adhere to the Health director-general’s order related to Covid-19 SOP.

They were accused of committing the offence at the Simpang Empat Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah traffic light junction in Kinta district, Perak on August 2, 2021, at around 4pm.

They were reported to have participated in a flashmob urging then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down for allegedly failing to govern the country.

The charges were framed under Regulation 11(2) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection), which is punishable under Regulation 18 (1) of the same Regulation that carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor N.M. Moganaraj Mithra prosecuted while Tiw was represented by A. Sivanesan and Muhammad Sheith was represented by Khairul Anuar Musa.

Moganaraj offered bail at RM4,000 each for both accused.

Sivanesan requested for the bail to be lowered to RM1,000, arguing that Tiw had never been arrested.

"My client has given full cooperation to the police in the investigation and will give the same cooperation to the court.

"And there is no question that my client will go missing as he is the political secretary of Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh,” he said.

Khairul Anuar sought to lower bail for Muhammad Sheith, said his client only earns RM2,000 monthly via his business and have to take care of his wife and six children.

"My client is also looking after his father who has a heart problem,” he said.

Noor Hafiza Ishak set RM1,500 bail for Tiw with one surety and RM1,000 for Muhammad Sheith with one surety.

The case has been fixed for mention on August 17.

Also present during the proceeding was Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh (DAP), Menglembu assemblyman Steven Chaw (DAP), Canning assemblyman Jenny Choy, Simpang Pulai assemblyman Tan Kar Hing (PKR), and Teja assemblyman Sandrea Ng.