BAGAN SERAI, July 23 — The Immigration Department detained 60 illegal immigrants and seized five air guns and ball bearing bullets in an operation at Kuala Gula fishing village last night.

Director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the operation was mounted following a public complaint that some illegal immigrants have been carrying out fishing activities at the coastal areas and this was affecting local fishermen’s catch.

“Following the complaint, we carried out intelligence, observation and camouflage as well as used drones in areas with difficult access,” he told a press conference in the village last night.

Khairul Dzaimee said during the operation conducted from 11.30pm, involving 90 officers from Putrajaya and Perak as well as Fire and Rescue Department personnel, 48 men, 11 women including a 10 — year-old child were nabbed at 15 premises.

“Of the number, 37 are Myanmar nationals and 23 are Indonesians aged between 25 and 50,” he said.

He said preliminary investigations found that the illegal immigrants travelled here by sea and on reaching the national border, a boat took them to enter the country, adding that some have been working here for 15 years.

The boat owner and those who hire the foreign workers to work at their premises would also be investigated, he added.

“They have been taken to the Immigration Department Depot in Langkap for further investigation and after serving their sentence they will all be deported and blacklisted from entering the country,” he said. — Bernama