Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police believed that the incident involved students from a secondary school in Inanam here and the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, July 9 — Police have detained six female students in connection with a video of a schoolgirl being beaten up by several others, which has gone viral since Thursday.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police believed that the incident involved students from a secondary school in Inanam here and the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

He said the victim’s father lodged a report over the incident yesterday which led to the arrest of the six students aged 13 to 16.

“A 17-year-old girl who is a former student of the school is also detained to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaidi said police viewed such cases seriously and would not compromise with any form of bullying or violence involving students.

He also advised the public to not simply upload any videos that could cause concern among the community. — Bernama