JASIN, July 9 — Muslims in Melaka are reminded to maintain compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) when celebrating Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow.

State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said those who are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms are advised to undergo a screening test and avoid going to mosques or surau to perform the Aidiladha prayer or participate in the sacrificial ritual to prevent the spread of infection.

“The community are encouraged to wear face masks when in crowded areas and this is still mandatory in enclosed premises. Also, remember to wash your hands frequently.

“The number of cases in this state is under control while cases requiring intensive care unit (ICU) treatment at Melaka Hospital stood at 6.9 per cent. Therefore, we hope the public can work together to prevent Covid-19 cases from rising after the Aidiladha celebration,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he attended a sales programme organised by the Merlimau State Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) together with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society’s Jasin branch and Pertubuhan Muafakat Komuniti Ihsan Melaka.

Elaborating, Akmal, who is also Merlimau assemblyman, said a total of 1,000 chickens have been sold to residents at RM6.50 per kg since 7.30am.

He said the programme aimed at easing the burden of the community, especially the Muslims in preparing for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha. — Bernama