Workers clear debris following the flash flood at Kampung Bukit Iboi and its surrounding here in Baling, Kedah July 5, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 7 ― The Terengganu government is contributing RM50,000 to the Kedah government to aid immediate flood relief and recovery efforts following the floods that hit several villages in the Baling district last Monday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, in a statement today, said the state government would also send volunteers to help with the post-flood clean-up work there.

“The Terengganu government is saddened by the floods in Baling, Kedah, which caused damage to property and loss of lives,” he said an expressed his condolences family members of the victims concerned.

The floods and water surge phenomenon affected 12 villages in Baling, namely Kampung Iboi, Kampung Lata Celak, Kampung Padang Empang, Kampung Bukit Iboi, Kampung Masjid Iboi, Kampung Bendang Padang, Kampung Bendang Bechah, Kampung Tok Saba, Kampung Hangus, Kampung Bukit Tinggi, Kampung Pisang Clinic and Kampung Sadik.

Three members of a family aged between 14 and 53, including a pregnant woman, were killed in the floods when their house in Kampung Iboi was swept by the current. ― Bernama