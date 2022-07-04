Johor Baru Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the 24-year-old suspect was arrested in Permas Jaya, some two hours after reports of the murders at a home in Bakar Batu, Johor Baru. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 4 — A naked man seen riding a motorcycle in various online videos has been arrested over the alleged murder of a 26-year-old woman and a three-month old infant in Johor Baru earlier today.

Johor Baru Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the 24-year-old suspect was arrested in Permas Jaya, some two hours after reports of the murders at a home in Bakar Batu, Johor Baru.

“Acting on information received, a team from the district’s criminal investigation department together with the Permas Jaya police station chief managed to track down the suspect and detained him in Permas Jaya around 2.45pm.

“The suspect, who was naked at the time of arrest, is indeed the motorcyclist which went viral on social media,” Raub said in a statement here.

Raub said a meat cleaver was also seized from the suspect alongside the motorcycle seen in the video.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.