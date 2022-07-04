BENTONG, July 4 — The subsidised cooking oil quota of 55,000 metric tonnes per month or 660,000 metric tonnes a year has been sufficient so far, says Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng.

However, he said there were complaints received recently about the lack of supply of subsidised cooking oil and his ministry would extend the issue to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for further action.

“Before this, there was no issue, only during certain seasons, and like recently, it has been said not to be not enough. We have to see why this happened... because the amount allocated is enough.

“We know that the allocation so far has not been an issue because for B40, the subsidy for (cooking) oil RM2.50 (per kilogram) is still there, and there is no shortage. In my opinion, if it is true that there is not enough (cooking oil supply), the quota can be increased,” he told reporters after attending the #KeluargaMalaysia Agricommodity Tour Programme organised by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board here today.

When asked about the Sarawak government’s recent policy of restricting the use of land for oil palm cultivation to focus on strengthening the food industry, Wee said his ministry would need to get further details regarding the matter.

“It has just been announced and we need to discuss the purpose and its effects because oil palm is also a source of income,” he said.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg was reported to have said that through the policy, the state also emphasised the use of technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) in maximising farmers’ crop yields and adding value to the food industry.

At the event today, Wee also presented Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certificates and aid of between RM3,000 to RM15,000 under the Integration Assistance Scheme to smallholders. — Bernama