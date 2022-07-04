Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said Malay political leaders must realise that Malaysia’s development and progress very much depend on stable leadership. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 4 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah views seriously factions among the Malays, especially among Malay political leaders capable of threatening unity and harmony in a multiracial society as well as political stability.

In this regard, His Highness urged for a stop to this persisting problem to ensure the interests of Malays are preserved without setting aside the rights of the non-Malays.

Sultan Sharafuddin said Malay political leaders must realise that Malaysia’s development and progress very much depend on stable leadership.

“I have no intention to interfere in the political and administrative affairs of the country. However, I feel responsible to provide advice and my views to correct the situation.

“If Malay political leaders fail to show responsible and good leadership, they will lose the respect of the other races, and also support for them,” His Highness said in a statement today.

In addition to having a commendable and united leadership, the Sultan also wants Malay political leaders to work along with non-Malay political party leaders to ensure development remains a priority for the well-being of a multi-racial society.

“I watched the film Mat Kilau that depicted how factions among the Malays can result in external influences easily controlling us.

“If we were to appreciate the dialogue from this film, it delivers a message to the Malays that the strength of a nation lies in the spirit of unity and adherence to Islam,” His Highness said.

Sultan Sharafuddin said the culture of slander and personal attacks has been widespread in society and the spread of unverified news has threatened harmony in the country.

Open betrayal and hatred now appear to have become a culture in society, His Highness added.

“As such, I invite all political leaders and the people to do good and to practise healthy culture guided by tolerance and good faith to achieve unity and togetherness for the nation to prosper.

“I urge everyone to develop a strong, dignified and harmonious society, one that is free from corruption and which respects universal human values,” His Highness said. — Bernama