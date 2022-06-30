Terengganu Maritime director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Ramli said the boat, with registration number KNF 7040, left the Pengkalan Kubu jetty in Kuala Besut at 10am last Saturday (June 25). — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 30 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has activated a search and rescue (SAR) operation for a boat with 10 anglers and three crews which went missing in Besut waters.

Terengganu Maritime director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Ramli said the boat, with registration number KNF 7040, left the Pengkalan Kubu jetty in Kuala Besut at 10am last Saturday (June 25).

“The boat failed to return as scheduled yesterday and could not be contacted.

“The Maritime Rescue and Search Coordination Centre in Kuantan activated the SAR for the boat at 11.45am today,” he said in a statement.

He said the seafaring community and the public who have any information on the incident should contact the MERS 999 line or Kuala Terengganu Maritime Operations Centre at 09-6224357. — Bernama