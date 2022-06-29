Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali received a courtesy call from Australia’s Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong at Putrajaya, June 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) today repeated its commitment towards enhancing bilateral and trade relations between Malaysia and Australia.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali highlighted Malaysia’s strong relationship with Australia during a working luncheon with Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong Ying Yen, and asserted Malaysia’s commitment to further elevate collaboration with the oceanic country, especially in terms of trade and investments.

“Malaysia looks forward to strengthening even further its collaboration with the new Australian Government to nurture trade and investment relationship, given the convergence of both countries’ interests,” Azmin in a statement after the visit.

Azmin also reiterated Malaysia’s willingness to collaborate with Australia on a mutually beneficial pact, telling Wong that Malaysia was keen on agreements that would increase jobs, exports, encourage investments and promote growth for both nation’s economies.

Malaysia also welcomed the knowledge transfer from Australia with regards to supply chain management, framework and governance structure on six industries to strengthen the Malaysia-Australia supply chain, the ministry said.

These industries are the personal protection equipment (PPE), pharmaceutical, medical devices, food and beverages, electrical and electronic (E&E) and automotive industries.

Azmin also acknowledged the Australian government’s support with food standards, which he said would facilitate trade and serve the food security agenda of both Malaysia and Australia.

He emphasised that Malaysia would continue to coordinate with related agencies for further collaboration with Australian authorities.

“Malaysia welcomes more Australian companies to invest in sectors targeted under the National Investment Aspirations (NIA) in promoting high value, high technology, knowledge, capital, skills-intensive and high-income employment.

“Malaysia and Australia share similar aspirations towards greater regional integration, with a bilateral relationship anchored by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), the Aseasn-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA) as well as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF),” said the ministry.

Wong is on a three-day official visit here to reaffirm Australia’s commitment as a strategic partner to the region and discuss economic recovery, climate action, education ties, and health security.

Wong’s Malaysian itinerary saw her meeting her Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, as well as Azmin, before heading to Sabah.

Wong was born in Kota Kinabalu to an Australian mother and Malaysian father in 1968.