KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Court of Appeal has fixed August 29 for another case management on clerk Sam Ke Ting’s appeal against her conviction and jail sentence for reckless driving which caused the death of eight teenagers on modified bicycles commonly known as basikal lajak.

The date was fixed after a case management proceedings before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Tan Chai Wei via video conference (Zoom) today.

When contacted, Sam’s counsel Harvinderjit Singh said the deputy registrar set August 29 for further case management as the record of appeal is not yet ready.

“On the next case management, we will update on that matter (record of appeal),” he said.

On April 18, this year, the Court of Appeal granted leave to Sam to appeal against her six-year jail sentence and RM6,000 fine imposed by Johor Baru High Court.

The Court of Appeal had also allowed Sam’s application to stay the execution of the jail sentence and fine imposed by the Johor Baru High Court and also released her on bail of RM10,000 in one surety, pending the hearing of her appeal.

Five days earlier, on April 13, High Court Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar meted out the jail sentence and fine against Sam after allowing the prosecution’s appeal to set aside the Magistrates’ Court’s decision on October 10 last year, which acquitted and discharged the woman.

He also ordered the woman to be jailed for six months if she failed to pay the fine and a three-year driving ban upon completion of her prison term.

Sam, who was 22 years old at the time of the incident, was charged with committing the offence at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam, Johor Baru, Johor, at 3.20am on February 18, 2017.

The eight killed in the incident were Mohamad Azrie Danish Zulkefli, 14; Muhamad Shahrul Izzwan Azzuraimie, 14; Muhammad Firdauz Danish Mohd Azhar, 16; Fauzan Halmijan, 13; Mohamad Azhar Amir, 16; Muhammad Harith Iskandar Abdullah, 14; Muhammad Shahrul Nizam Marudin, 14 and Haizad Kasrin, 16. — Bernama