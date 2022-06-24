RMN Graduate Cadet Officer J Soosaimanicckam passed away at 1.45pm, May 19, 2018 at 96 Armed Forces Hospital (HAT), a week after undergoing training as a cadet officer at KD Sultan Idris, Lumut. — Reuters pic

IPOH, June 24 — The Coroner’s Court here today was told that Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Graduate Cadet Officer J Soosaimanicckam who died while undergoing training at KD Sultan Idris, Lumut in 2018 was found leaning in the bathroom on the day of the incident.

Sub-lieutenant on Duty KD Sultan Idris 1 Lieutenant Muhammad Afiq Muhammad said he received a call about Soosaimanicckam’s condition and immediately went to the dormitory bathroom in the deceased’s residential block and saw him taking a shower while leaning with the door ajar and could hardly speak properly.

“I told my friends to take him to a room that was 10 metres from the bathroom and in doing so, he could no longer stand so we helped him into the room.

“It was difficult for the deceased to speak and I immediately contacted the training officer on duty to take him to the hospital and help put the shirt on and take the car,” he said at the inquest proceedings before Coroner Ainul Shahrin Mohamad here today.

Muhammad Afiq said before the incident, Soosaimanicckam only did jogging which started at 8am for five minutes before informing that he was unable to continue and took a rest while other cadets were still undergoing training.

He said he asked Soosaimanicckam many times whether he wanted to be sent to the hospital but the deceased refused and just wanted to rest.

Soosaimanicckam passed away at 1.45pm, May 19, 2018 at 96 Armed Forces Hospital (HAT), a week after undergoing training as a cadet officer at KD Sultan Idris, Lumut.

The inquest proceeding on Soosaimanicckam’s death was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Evangelin Simon Silvaraj as the inquest’s handling officer.

The family of the late Soosaimanicckam was represented by lawyer Mahajoth Singh while Cheang Lek Choy acted as the legal observer of the Human Rights Commission.

Proceedings continue on July 15. — Bernama