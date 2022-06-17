PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said as of December 31 last year, Sarawak had recorded a total of 1,927,750 registered voters, which included 675,077 new voters. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, June 17 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth and Wanita wings have been urged to intensify efforts to reach out to the increasing number of new voters following the legal amendments to lower the voting age to 18 (Undi18) and have automatic voter registration.

PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said as of December 31 last year, Sarawak had recorded a total of 1,927,750 registered voters, which included 675,077 new voters.

“Make sure we invite them to join PBB. If they are non-Bumiputera, invite them to join other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties. If we don’t woo them then they will go to another party.

“Bring them to our programme. Youth and Wanita (wings) need to explain (to the people) what our struggle is about,” he said when speaking at the opening ceremony of the 15th General Assembly of PBB’s Youth and Wanita wings here today.

The three-day assembly which began today has gathered 2,420 delegates as well as observers.

PBB is the lynchpin party of the GPS coalition which also features Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP).

Meanwhile, Uggah urged delegates of the party’s two wings to be the “eyes and ears” of the Sarawak government on local issues.

He said government and party leaders who held high positions in the state and Federal governments were open to receiving any feedback.

“Let us know if there is a project that does not follow the specifications or is late. We need you to give us feedback.

“Don’t just wait until the election time to complain about any project, tell us now, so that we can improve the project, we need you to be our eyes and ears,” he said. — Bernama