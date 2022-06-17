Lawyer RSN Rayer was on his way from Penang to Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysian Bar march, December 15, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — DAP MP RSN Rayer was reportedly involved in a minor car crash today and was hospitalised as a result.

The Toyota Alphard luxury minivan he was in "apparently rammed into a side railing of the road at high speed”, according to news portal The Vibes.

When contacted by Malaysiakini, Rayer's assistant G Hemanatha said that he had no serious injuries besides an injury to his left hand.

"We do not know when he will be released from the hospital," Hemanatha was quoted saying.

"We will know more after 5pm as the medical report is not out yet."

Six people were involved in the accident aside from Rayer, according to Hemanatha.

The incident happened in Batang Kali on Rayer's journey from Penang to Padang Merbok for the "Walk for Judicial Independence" peaceful march by the Malaysian Bar held earlier today, according to Malaysiakini.

Rayer is one of the lawyers for fellow DAP MP Lim Guan Eng’s corruption trial as part of his role as a DAP state committee member and lawyer.

He is known for being outspoken, having been ejected twice from Parliament recently: once in March this year and once in September last year.