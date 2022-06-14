Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to the proclamation of Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin as the new UiTM pro-chancellor. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, June 14 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who is Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Chancellor, today consented to the proclamation of Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin as the new UiTM pro-chancellor.

The proclamation of Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin as the new UiTM pro-chancellor, for the period from October 18, 2021 to October 17, 2024, was held in conjunction with the university’s 93rd convocation ceremony today.

The event was also attended by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also present was UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor.

The UiTM’s 93rd convocation ceremony (Nov 2020), which starts today until July 6, will witness a total of 27,287 graduates receiving their scrolls, including 169 graduates receiving their doctorate and 1,243 graduates receiving their master's degree. ― Bernama