Volunteers cut meat to be given away at a mosque in Penang during Hari Raya Haji in this file picture taken on September 24, 2015. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

JOHOR BARU, June 13 — The Johor state government has allowed the ‘ibadah korban’ (animal sacrificial rites) in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha to be held according to several stipulations.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the activity could be done at slaughterhouses registered with the Veterinary Services Department (JPV) of the respective districts.

“We also allow it to be done in mosques and surau as well as areas with designated space and facilities for slaughtering, with the permission of the District Kadi Office and JPV.

“However, if there is no proper space or facilities, then only meat cutting, packing and distribution activities are allowed,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fared said congregants at mosques and surau in the state were allowed to stand closer to one another during prayers, effective today.

However, he said congregants were encouraged to bring their own prayer mats, while donning the face mask was still required during the ‘transition to endemic’ phase.

Mohd Fared said other activities at mosques and surau such as religious lectures and ‘zikir’ ceremonies were allowed, but the shaking of hands among congregants was not encouraged.

“Besides that, no body temperature checks and age limits (have been set) with all cooking and dining activities in the mosque and surau area as well as staying overnight are allowed, but not encouraged for those with symptoms.

“Mosques and surau with multi-purpose halls are also allowed to hold weddings,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maidam) president Datuk Shaikh Harun Shaikh Ismail said the ibadah korban could be held as usual without restrictions at JPV and private slaughterhouses, as well as in the vicinity of mosques or surau or other open spaces.

“The number of sacrificial animals or staff are also not limited, however for mosques, surau or premises closed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, this activity is not allowed during the closure period,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the Aidiladha prayers could also be held at mosques and surau based on the SOP released by Maidam on March 20, and that the Terengganu Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT) would issue a complete set of guidelines and SOP for the animal sacrificial rites. — Bernama