Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara in conjunction with his birthday, June 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Cabinet Ministers and foreign diplomats have conveyed their utmost congratulations and best wishes to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on His Majesty’s official birthday celebration today.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, in a congratulatory message via her official Twitter account, prayed that Al-Sultan Abdullah, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the whole royal family will be under the protection and grace of Allah.

“Congratulations to His Majesty in conjunction with Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday celebration on June 6, 2022,” she tweeted.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty.

“May Your Majesty be blessed with good health to continue to remain on the throne with greatness, sovereignty and prosperity. Daulat Tuanku,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, via a Twitter post, also prayed for His Majesty’s well-being.

“All @MINDEFMalaysia staff, as well as members of ATM (Malaysian Armed Forces) and I, pray that His Majesty who is also the Supreme Commander of the ATM will always be blessed with long life and protected from any calamity,” he said.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin also took the opportunity to offer her congratulations to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“All the staff of the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities and I pray that Allah SWT bestows His blessings upon His Majesty and may he be blessed with good health and lasting well being,” she said.

Apart from that, Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Takahashi Katsuhiko, also congratulated the King through a post on his official Twitter account.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on the occasion of His Majesty’s official birthday today,” he said.

The French Embassy also congratulated Al-Sultan Abdullah on His Majesty’s official birthday via its official Twitter account.

“Heartiest congratulations to His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on the occasion of His Majesty’s official birthday from the Embassy of France in Malaysia,” it said.

Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Justin Lee also extended his congratulations to His Majesty.

“From all of us at the High Commission, heartiest congratulations to His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on the occasion of His Majesty’s official birthday today,” he said. — Bernama