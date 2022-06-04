MELAKA, June 4 ― Six people were injured in a road crash involving 10 vehicles when one of the drivers, who is an epileptic, had a seizure at the traffic light intersection at Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Lebuh Ayer Keroh here yesterday.

Melaka Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department (JSPT) head Supt [email protected] Zaki Omar said the incident occurred about 9.15 pm when all the victim, involving drivers and passengers in the affected vehicles, were at the Taman Chiptaco traffic light intersection, which is in front of a supermarket.

“Initial investigation revealed that all the 10 vehicles were waiting for the green light, when a 38-year-old man, who was at the wheel of a BMW, had a seizure causing him to press the accelerator pedal and this caused the car to move at a speed and crashed into the vehicles in front before it stopped.

“The man then had a second seizure, causing the BMW to crash into more vehicles,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the 10 vehicles involved in the crash, including the BMW, were two Perodua Myvi, a Honda Jazz, a Perodua Kenari, a Perodua Viva, a Perodua Alza, a Toyota Corolla Altis, a Nissan Frontier, and a Proton Persona.

Six of the drivers and passengers in the vehicles concerned were injured, with one of them, a 20-year-old woman who was at the wheel of a Perodua Kenari, treated for a broken nose.

All of them were sent to Melaka Hospital for treatment. ― Bernama