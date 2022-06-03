Siva said the bodies have been handed over to the police for further investigation. — Picture by Dawn Chin

SHAH ALAM, June 3 — The bodies of two unidentified men were found floating in the waters off Marina Jetty, Pulau Indah yesterday afternoon, said the Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain V. Siva Kumar.

He said the Selangor MMEA operations centre received information regarding the discovery of the bodies from fishermen at 4.26 pm, adding that the agency’s Perkasa 36 boat which was conducting an operation was deployed to the location to implement further action.

“At about 4.45pm, Perkasa 36 arrived at the location and found the bodies, of which one victim was fully clothed while another was only wearing a pair of long pants,” he said in a statement today.

He said the bodies were brought to the Marina Jetty and handed over to the police for further investigation.

He added anyone with information relating to the case or those who have any missing family members could contact the Selangor MMEA at 03-21760627 and contact the Selangor State MMEA Operations Centre or MERS 999 if they have any information related to crime or emergencies at sea. — AFP