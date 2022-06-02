Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) today said that water supply in the Klang Valley will be sufficient for eight months if a drought hits the region in 2025 as forecast. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 2 — Water supply in the Klang Valley will be sufficient for eight months if a drought hits the region in 2025 as forecast, the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) said.

Its director Hasrolnizam Shaari said water supply during a drought would be obtained through three methods namely dams, reservoirs and groundwater, each of which could last for two to four months.

Based on the three methods, it was able to provide a supply of 5,000 million liters a day which was equivalent to the current production volume.

“We need cooperation and commitment from all parties to continue to maintain water quality, by preventing pollution incidents,” he told reporters at a hi-tea event with media practitioners at I-City here today.

He also said that cloud seeding would be the last option to be used. On the Zero Disharge Policy (ZDP), Hasrolnizam said it will be implemented by August the latest although subject to a go-ahead by the state government.

“We want to ensure the commitment of all parties in terms of water discharge used every day for operations, especially in factories or premises.

“The cost or payment for the ZDP is still being discussed in engagement sessions with stakeholders and factories which will be reused for environmental conservation purposes, including rivers, drains and estuaries,” he said. — Bernama