PAS MP Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali is seen after a Muafakat Nasional meeting at WTC Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin who exited Bersatu for Parti Bangsa Malaysia should carry on as plantation industries and commodities minister, her predecessor Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali told Malaysiakini today.

The former minister from PAS said doing so would help the government save money, with the 15th general election just around the corner.

"A change [in ministers] will also lead to a change in chairpersons and key officers in GLCs that were appointed by the current minister.

"It will also involve costs for any change of minister," Khairuddin was quoted saying.

Khairuddin was responding to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's plan to furnish a new name to replace Zuraida as plantation industries and commodities minister, which the Bersatu president deemed as part of his party's "quota".

But Khairuddin also suggested that Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Willie Mongin, who is from Bersatu, be promoted to full ministership as an alternative.

He added that doing so would ensure continuity in the ministry’s work.

Zuraida, who is currently in Turkey in a working trip, announced her entry into PBM yesterday, jettisoning Bersatu in which she had been appointed a supreme council member after she walked out from PKR in 2020.

She added that she would soon meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss her resignation from his Cabinet.