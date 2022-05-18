Bersatu yet to decide on GE15 candidate list, says sec-gen

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during a press conference at the Malaysian Immigration Department headquarters in Putrajaya, January 21, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 18 — There is no agreement from the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) on the candidates to be fielded in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“Actually, there is no agreement at the MPT level and I do not want to raise this issue for now until the matter is rediscussed,” he said.

Hamzah, who is also the Home Minister, said this when asked to comment on the announcement of Terengganu Bersatu to field candidates in the 10 state seats and two parliamentary seats in the next GE.

“This is normal. Sometimes, there are people who make decisions long before the party does,” he told the media after attending the Home Ministry Aidilfitiri open house at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, here, today.

Recently, Terengganu Bersatu announced it would field candidates to contest 10 state seats currently controlled by Barisan Nasional (BN), and two parliamentary seats in Besut and Hulu Terengganu, in GE15. — Bernama