Nightclubs and karaoke bars get go ahead to operate in Sabah from tomorrow but no dancing allowed, says state minister

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said patrons of the premises must have completed their Covid-19 vaccination and have received the booster dose. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, May 13 — Nightclubs and karaokes in Sabah will be allowed to operate from May 14.

However, dancing will not be allowed at the premises, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Patrons of the premises must have completed their Covid-19 vaccination and have received the booster dose, he said.

And it is also compulsory for them to check their risk level and to scan their MySejahtera prior to entering nightclubs and karaokes.

Sabah registered 78 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Masidi said that the increase is blamed on celebrative activities, as predicted earlier.

“The number of new cases in Sabah jumped to 78 cases today, 21 cases higher than yesterday and an increase of nearly 37 percent,” he said.

He also said that 12 districts recorded an increase in new infections, while nine districts recorded lesser cases.

“Kota Kinabalu with 21 cases and Papar with 16 cases are the two districts in Sabah that registered two-figure new infection cases. The daily infections in Kota Kinabalu and districts surrounding the city are expected to continue to be high or will increase until the first week of next month (June),” he said.

Of the new cases on Friday, 76 were under stage one and two, while two cases were under stage three. — Borneo Post Online