Floods in Sabah affect 49 villages in Beaufort, Tenom

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said the floods affected 36 villages in Beaufort and 13 villages in Tenom. — Bernama file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, May 10 — A total of 49 villages in Beaufort and Tenom are flooded following several hours of heavy rain since yesterday afternoon.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said the floods affected 36 villages in Beaufort and 13 villages in Tenom.

“Heavy rain which started about 1.30 pm yesterday and lasted until midnight caused the water level in Sungai Padas and Sungai Pegalan to rise,” it said, adding that the weather in Beaufort this morning was fine, while it was cloudy in Tenom.

It said no evacuation centre had been opened in Beaufort so far this morning.

However, four evacuation centres have been opened in Tenom as a precautionary measure, namely in Kampung Mandalalom, Kampung Ponontomon, Kampung Kanar and at Dewan Jinuin Jimin, it said.

The floods also caused several roads to be under water, including Jalan Simpang 4 Chan Furniture which has been closed to all vehicles.

However, Jalan Kampung Binunuk, Jalan Kampung Balibata, Jalan Kampung Laboi and Jalan Kampung Suasa can only be opened to heavy vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Public Works Department, in a separate statement, said a landslide occurred at KM36.2 Jalan Tenom Kuala Tomani, in the Tenom district.

“The road is is closed and road users are advised to use alternative roads, namely Jalan Kuala Tomani Marais, Jalan Kalibatang Baru and Jalan Marais,” it said. — Bernama