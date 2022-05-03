Selangor Fire Dept helped save nearly RM800m in property, assets within state over 2021

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis speaks to reporters during his visit to The Curve in Mutiara Damansara May 29, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department saved assets worth RM781.4 million and firefighters dealt with 8,814 fires involving buildings and property in Selangor throughout 2021.

Selangor Fire and Rescue director Norazam Khamis said in the same period, almost RM347.7 million in losses were recorded involving property and building fires, up from RM297.9 million in losses in 2020.

However, the total assets saved from 7,521 fires in 2020 was RM2.66 billion.

“For this year until February, a total of RM83.5 million in assets involving buildings and property was saved while a total of RM31.1 million in losses were recorded from 1,090 fires.

“Also, a total of 14 people died in fires last year, while the number of fatalities in 2020 was 18. As of February this year, there were three deaths,” he told Bernama recently.

On fires in residential houses, Norazam said among the most common causes were boiling water or cooking left unattended along with leaking gas regulators and hoses, as well as short circuits due to electrical wiring, power sources that were left ‘live’ (mains not switched off) and the use of uncertified electrical equipment.

“To prevent fires, make sure to turn off your stove after cooking and electrical goods used must be approved by the authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Fire director Nordin Pauzi said his department saved assets worth RM322.4 million in cases involving buildings and property fires throughout 2021 while RM71 million in losses were recorded.

He said the total of losses rose compared to 2020, which saw losses of RM58.5 million, but had a higher amount of total assets saved, at RM683.2 million.

“From the start of the year till mid-April, a total of RM182.8 million in assets was saved and a total of RM17.9 million in losses was recorded,” he said.

Nordin said there were five deaths recorded over the past year with one death in 2020 and as of April this year, there has been three fatalities. — Bernama