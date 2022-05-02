Sweet, meaningful Aidilfitri celebrations for Muslims who ‘balik kampung’ after two years apart due to Covid-19

This year’s Aidilfitri celebration is very meaningful for ‘perantau’, who have been unable to ‘balik kampung’ for the past two years to celebrate Aidilfitri with their loved ones, due to the Covid-19. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA PILAH, May 2 — This year’s Aidilfitri celebration is very meaningful for ‘perantau’ (those working away from their hometowns), who have been unable to ‘balik kampung’ for the past two years to celebrate Aidilfitri with their loved ones, due to the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country.

For Nur Halida Abd Halim, 33, who lives in Puchong, Selangor, this year’s celebration was as lively as she could hope for as she has the opportunity to visit her relatives.

“I returned to my village, Kampung Jumbang, in Seri Menanti, two days ago, after being unable to celebrate Aidilfitri here due to an interstate ban imposed in the country.

“Alhamdulillah, we are finally able to gather with the family, although we were surprised by the announcement of Aidilfitri last night, we managed to prepare rendang and other dishes at 1am this morning,” she said, when met by Bernama here today.

Sharing a similar sentiment is a private sector employee, Muhammad Amin Razak, 30, who works in Tanjung Malim, Perak. He had just arrived in Seri Menanti at 8.30am this morning, in time to perform the Aidilfitri prayers at the Tuanku Munawir Royal Mosque, Seri Menanti, in Kuala Pilah.

“Initially, I planned to ‘balik kampung’ this afternoon, but when it was announced last night that Aidilfitri will be celebrated today, I made a move to travel back here as early as 6am this morning, as I can’t wait to meet and ask forgiveness from my family in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration,” he said.

A check by Bernama at the Muslim cemetery in Seri Menanti found that many took the opportunity on the first day of Syawal to visit the graves of the loved ones.

Noor Afandi Abdul Aziz, 26, said he was grateful to be able to visit the grave of his grandmother during Aidilfitri celebration this time.

“Apart from reciting surah Yasin and doa, my family and I also took the opportunity to clean up my grandmother’s grave. I would like to thank the government for allowing a visit to the grave and interstate travel for the Aidilfitri celebration this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ain Roslan, 32, from Johor Bahru, was overwhelmed with emotion to be able to visit her grandfather’s grave, after two years of not being able to do so due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama