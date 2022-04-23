JaPen establishes 120 Keluarga Malaysia Communities in Penang, says state Info director

KEPALA BATAS, April 23 — As many as 120 Keluarga Malaysia Communities (KKM) have been established by the Penang Information Department (JaPen) to serve as the government’s platform for disseminating information that is fast, accurate and easily understood by the people in the state.

Penang Information director Haniff Hassan said the Keluarga Malaysia Community (KKM) also played a role as JaPen’s strategic partner in disseminating information and government policies to people from all walks of life.

“Penang JaPen will always assist the KKM in disseminating and delivering information and government policies to the people in an effort to advance the country’s progress,” he said after the Keluarga Malaysia Community Ramadan Roadshow here tonight.

“We also provide support and assist the KKM in various programmes in the field, including in terms of advice and cooperation with various agencies, to help convey the government’s aspirations so that the people have a better understanding.

The programme was officiated by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican who is also the Member of Parliament for Kepala Batas.

Earlier, orphans and asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat or tithe) were treated to Raya shopping for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

Commenting further, Haniff said the programme also helps strengthen the relationship among the Keluarga Malaysia Community members to implement its three key thrusts, namely inclusion, togetherness and gratitude.

He said the programme also used a two-pronged approach to strengthen Penang JaPen’s cooperation with the government departments and agencies as well as non-governmental entities.

“The Keluarga Malaysia Community also play a role to bridge the understanding gap on the government’s current policies, to produce an informed community as well as to build communication networks as agents of change,” he said. — Bernama