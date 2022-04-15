Johor MB Onn Hafiz appointed to Umno Supreme Council

Johor MB Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi taking his oath as an Umno Supreme Council member after being appointed to the party’s highest decision-making body, April 14, 2022. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, April 15 ― Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has been appointed as an Umno Supreme Council member effective immediately yesterday.

It is understood that his membership was made under the party’s appointment quota allowing an Umno state mentri besar to be automatically made a supreme council member.

Onn Hafiz’s appointment to Umno’s highest decision-making body would see him strengthen his political position in tandem with his administrative duties as a mentri besar.

Currently, he does not hold any state or national posts in Umno and is only the party’s Simpang Renggam division vice-chief.

On his personal Facebook profile last night, Onn Hafiz posted photographs of him taking his oath following his appointment to Umno’s supreme council.

In the post, Onn Hafiz thanked Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the party’s supreme council members and top leadership for the appointment.

“God willing, I will bear this responsibility with full trust,” he said.

Onn Hafiz will join his predecessor as mentri besar, Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad, who is also an Umno supreme council member, the state chief and a long-time division chief.

Traditionally, a mentri besar from Umno would be a state chapter chief, who would himself be a division chief.

Seniority in the party is usually determined by how long one has led a division, with other elected or government posts not counting towards this.