Penang police hunting down individuals playing with carbide cannons as seen on viral video

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 12 — Penang police are hunting down a group of men who were seen firing carbide cannons at Jalan Permatang Rawa roadside here, in a video which has gone viral on social media since yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said based on the two-minute 20-second video recording, the loud sounds of the cannons was a disturbance to the nearby residents.

“We are conducting further investigations and tracking down those involved in the video which went viral on Twitter,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the public not to fire carbide cannons in conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration as it was an offence under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

Earlier, a video of group of men having fun playing with carbide cannons made of carbide guns using PVC pipes in front of a row of shophouses, earned the ire of netizens as the cannons were aimed towards the busy road.

Netizens also criticised the group as they were disrespectful of the month of Ramadan and have not considered the safety of others especially the elderly, as the loud explosions could cause anxiety and stress among them. — Bernama