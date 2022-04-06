Melaka Socso paid RM8.78m in benefits in Q1 2022, says director

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali speaks to Yusriati Mohd Yunos, 42, the widow of late Melaka United player Mohd Azizan Baba, after presenting Socso benefits to the family in Melaka, April 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, April 6 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) Melaka branch has paid out RM8.78 million in benefits to insured individuals and their dependants involving a total of 5,531 cases in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2022).

Its director Abd Razak Omar said of the total, 5.14 million was paid to insured individuals who suffered temporary disability involving 4,943 cases.

He said a total of RM2.77 million was paid to insured individuals with permanent disability involving 160 cases while funeral management benefits (FPM) amounting to RM465,040.58 were paid to the next of kin of insured individuals who died due to work accidents or while receiving permanent disability benefits, involving 241 cases.

“State Socso has also paid survivor’s pension (Pencen Penakat) amounting to RM196,267.34 to the dependants of insured individuals who have died involving 119 cases, while invalidity pension paid to eligible employees totalling RM176,952.58, involving 61 cases.

“Apart from that, dependents’ benefits (FOT) involving employees or contributors who died due to occupational accidents have also been paid, amounting to RM22,022.81, involving seven cases,” he told reporters after presenting the Socso benefits to the family of the late Melaka United player Mohd Azizan Baba here today.

Also at the same event, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali presented a cheque for survivors’ pension amounting to RM867.30 per month and funeral management benefit of RM2,000 to Yusriati Mohd Yunos, 42, who is the widow of the late Mohd Azizan.

Mohd Azizan, 42, a former player and coach of the Melaka United under-14 team, died on March 22 due to cancer.

He represented Johor FC (2005-2011) as well as Sarawak (2012-2013) and Penang (2014) before returning to Melaka in the 2015 season and led the Hang Tuah team to emerge FAM League champions at that time, besides being a coach of Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) Football Club.

Earlier, Sulaiman said the passing of Mohd Azizan was a great loss for Melaka football and the state government would do its best regarding the welfare of his wife and eight children.

“We will look at all the needs of this family and an application for assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) has been made. Perhaps, at the state agency level, we will adopt his children,” he said.

In the meantime, Yusriati said the Ramadan celebration this time was held in a sombre atmosphere because their eight children were very close to the late Mohd Azizan who worked as a clerk at a law firm here.

The children were never fussy and ate whatever was prepared for breaking the fast, she said.

“We feel empty because we were never separated long (from Mohd Azizan) ... usually during Ramadan month, our family time will be sahur (pre-dawn meal) and breaking the fast. Mohd Azizan was always in charge of sahur with the children,” she recalled. — Bernama